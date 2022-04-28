Obit-Norma Lee Peace.tif

Norma Lee (Ellerbrake) Peace passed away on Jan. 10, 2022 in Flippin, Ark.

She was born on July 26, 1927 in Waterloo, Ill. to Herbert and Emma (Senf) Ellerbrake.

She married Sylvester Theodore Peace in 1949 and they shared almost 50 years together, prior to his passing.

Norma lived in Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, and California before moving to Flippin.

In California, Norma lived first in Rancho Cucamonga, then moved to Banning (Sun Lakes), and finally settled in Grand Terrace.

She enjoyed spending time at the Riverside Eagles 997, with her TOPS friends, and with her family while in California. She moved to Arkansas in September of 2021 to be near her children.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, all 6 of her siblings, and her beloved daughter, Christine. She is survived by her son, George Peace in Mississippi, her daughters Kathy (Mike) Manzer and Carol Peace in Arkansas, her daughter Lori (James) Alaniz in California, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Inurnment at Riverside National Cemetery will be private.

