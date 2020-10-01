Norma Jean Shedden, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on June 29 at the age of 83.
She was born to Irving and Emily Gow on Aug. 24, 1936 in Bell.
She had a younger sister, Vickie Larkin.
As a young girl her family relocated to Banning.
After graduating from high school, she married and had three children: Debra Davis, James Herra, and Linda Herra.
She raised her children and worked at General Telephone Company for over 20 years.
In 1971 she met her true love Bill Shedden, and they were inseparable ever since.
They married two years later and she raised her stepson Billy.
They enjoyed life to the fullest with what little they had.
Jeeping and water skiing were some of their favorite pastimes.
Three years after Norma’s retirement in 1991, they fulfilled their dream of moving to Paradise Valley, Mont. where they enjoyed their dogs, horses, and beautiful views.
Even though she was classy, always well put together, and a great homemaker, she also loved mowing the lawn and gardening. She loved making holiday meals and spending time with her friends and family, too, but her favorite place was beside her husband of 47 years, Bill.
They did everything together. She was a kind and generous woman, a gentle and loving soul.
A wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend. She loved her family with all her heart and they loved her. She will be greatly missed.
She is predeceased by her parents and grandson, Jayson Addington.
She is survived by her devoted husband Bill Shedden, her three loving children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
