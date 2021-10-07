Nora Golden, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed peacefully in the arms of her devoted husband, Leroy Golden, on Sept. 23, 2021 at their home in Banning, surrounded by the love of family.
Nora was born Jan. 20, 1938 to Grace and Frank Cummings in Clarkdale, Ariz.
Her father passed oway when she was 10-years-old.
As a young girl, Nora moved with her mom and brother, Michael Cummings, to California, where she had since made it her home.
She was raised in Torrance and graduated from North High.
At the age of 18, on July 3, 1956, she married her great love, Leroy Golden.
They made a life together in the city of Orange, and brought into the world two daughters, Pamela and Jennifer, who in turn gave them back eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In her professional life, she enjoyed success in the banking, finance, and property management industries.
For over 25 years she worked as a travel agent, where she was blessed to exercise her passion for travel which her and Leroy, along with various friends and fomily enjoyed.
She was a people person.
Her favorite times were spent with family and friends. She was an avid reader, cook and student of life.
She always enjoyed music and dancing with Leroy.
Nora is survived by her husband; daughters; brother, sister-in-law, grandchildren and numerous others.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Weaver Mortuory, located at 1177 Beaumont Ave. in Beaumont.
