Nina Marie Miller Holmes, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Danville, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2023.
Nina spent 79 years of her life in California including 40 years in Monrovia, 22 years in Cherry Valley, and eight years in Danville. She was born in 1924 in Denver and spent most of her youth in Chicago where she graduated from Senn High School in 1942. She met her future husband, David Gilbert Holmes, on a blind date in Chicago in 1944, and subsequently moved to California where they were wed in 1945.
They had been married for 63 years at David’s passing in 2008.
Nina and David had three children. She is predeceased by a son, Gary David Holmes, and is survived by two daughters; Linda Jean Allen (David L.) of Alamo, Calif., and Pamela Marie Holmes of Bainbridge Island, Wash. She also is survived by grandsons Brett Armstrong Young (Lacey A.) of Benton City, Wash., and Clint David Young of Richland, Wash.
Nina was a loving mother and grandmother who was very active in her children’s and grandchildren’s upbringing. She received lifetime awards from the PTA and the Girl Scouts.
After her children were grown, she and a group of friends who were former Girl Scout leaders started an informal group called the Adventuring Angels. They remained friends throughout their lives, visiting international Girl Scout locations in India and Mexico, and gathering for small events and celebrations.
Nina’s grandsons fondly remember their annual parties at Huntington Beach where they were quite in awe of this group of feisty ladies.
From 1970-92, Nina worked in the insurance industry as an underwriter. She was an avid reader, a Times crossword puzzle whiz and a master of adages.
In retirement, Nina volunteered at a local thrift store.
She and David also enjoyed travelling the world, as well as spending time with family and friends close to home.
Nina was loved dearly by her family and will be sorely missed. There will be a private interment at Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia. Her family invites you to make a donation to the Salvation Army or Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in her memory, in lieu of sending flowers.
