Nile Irwin Reeves II, 80, of Beaumont passed away Jan. 17, 2021.
Irwin was born April 14, 1940 at Loma Linda Hospital to Dr. and Mrs. Nile Irwin Reeves, I.
Irwin is survived by his wife Phyllis Reeves; and their grandchildren Britni Gutierrez, Christopher Lamoureux, Ethan Righter, Grace Hannah, Todd and Elizabeth Livingston; and on Oct. 5, 2020 they were blessed with a wonderful great- grandson Maximus Alexander Lamoureux.
Irwin married Phyllis Miller Aug. 21, 1960. At his passing they had been married for 60+ years, they had two daughters, Tamara and Teri.
Irwin started his career at Southern Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine, Calif. They lived in a mobile home at the base of Mt. Whitney where he loved to hike and enjoy the great outdoors.
From there he worked at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and served many years as an elected member of the board of directors, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He spent most of his working career at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
He retired from the hospital Aug. 4, 2005.
He reluctantly retired from The Health Care District Board on Feb. 7, 2018 due to Parkinson's that he was dealing with. He fought so hard against his illness, but finally had to turn his position to someone else. It was very hard decision for him to make!
Irwin's dream was to enjoy his hobbies, backpacking, photography and working with the Pacific Crest Trail Group. He loved the outdoors and the friends he developed on the trail. He met with a group of fellow hikers once a year at the Moreno Valley campground. He loved those get togethers! He also had dreams of photography trips in the Western United States. He has many beautiful pictures of the outdoors and even won first place on one of his pictures of a pelican a few years ago at an art show.
Phyllis reminisces by saying, "Honey, we never got to make those trips because of your health. But we had each other and our love!"
Due to the pandemic the family will be having a private service.
