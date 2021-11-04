Neva O. Hammett

Neva passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 8 2021. She was 99. A gravesite service was held Oct. 27, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.
She will be reunited with her late husband of 65 years, Josh and they were laid to rest together.
Marcos Tortes, Jr. “Mark” was born May 11, 1959. He was a true warrior who fought a good fight for the last six months.
Richard Maxwell (Dick) Senior passed away at his residence in Banning on Oct. 2, 2021. He was born June 24, 1929 in Kane, Pa. Son of the late William and Miriam Senior of Bradford and Warren, Pa. He graduated from Bradford High School, class of 1947.
Cyndee Linn Stamps passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, in Palm Springs at the age 54. She has gone to be with her husband Gabriel Romo, father Armond Coyn Stamps, and sister Kayvon McMains.
Guadalupe Abarca, 86, of Banning passed away Oct. 8, 2021 in the city of Riverside. He was born June 30, 1935 to his loving parents Clotilde and Camerino Abarca in Aquila, Michoacán Mexico. He has five sisters who are still living: Raquel, Angelita, Alelina, Luz, and his little sister Juana.
