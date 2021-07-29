Mrs. Neomi Eleanor (Deck) Curry, 104 years, was called to be with the Lord on July 15, 2021.
Neomi was born on March 28, 1917 in Bismark, Ill. to Jacob and Edith (Hollandsworth) Deck.
She attended schools in Bismark graduating from High School in 1935, having reached her goal to be a qualified secretary. She was soon employed by Hall Freight Lines in Danville, lll. until her marriage to George H. Curry in 1939, and they located to Lafayette, lnd. until World War ll, when they relocated to New London, Conn. while George served in the Navy.
Upon George’s honorable discharge in 1945, they moved back to Lafayette, and their daughter Linda was born.
ln 1947 they relocated to Southern California and settled in Culver City where in 1952 she went to work as the secretary to the chief of the Culver City Fire Department.
She was their first female employee. ln 1972 she was awarded ‘Employee of the Year’ by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, and she was extremely proud of this award. When she retired in 1973 after 21 years, she had been the secretary to three fire chiefs. Her husband George retired at the same time after 20 years of service with the same fire department and they moved to Cherry Valley to be near their daughter Linda and herfamily. After moving to Cherry Valley, she worked as the secretary/office manager at Cherry Valley Brethren Schools and Community Christian School, where she touched many lives in the Pass area.
She was always active in church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, youth sponsor and many other positions alongside her husband.
She was proceeded in death by her husband George in 1987, her father Jacob C. Deck (1947), her mother Edith H. Deck (1989) and her sisters Dwilla Mclntyre (2011) and Geneva Rook (1996).
She is survived by her daughter Linda Forman (Denis) of Cherry Valley; granddaughters Kimberly Figueroa (Ernie) of Calimesa, Debra Robertson (Christopher) of Cherry Valley, Gina Aguirre (Suco) of Calimesa, Lisa Forman of Beaumont; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and four nieces.
Services will be held on Aug. 7, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Service will begin at 2 p.m.
