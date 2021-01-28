Nelda Louise Rankin, 96, of Elkhart, Ind. died Jan. 25, at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart.
She was born Oct. 23, 1924 in Hammond, Ind. to the late Robert and Clara (Loitenberger) Berger.
She married William Rankin on May 22, 1960.
William passed in 2004.
Nelda was preceded in death by her siblings Harry Berger, Leon Berger and Marie Olson. She is also preceded in death by nephew James Berger.
Survivors include nephews Robert (Nancy) Berger of Dayton, Ohio and Ronald Berger of Las Vegas; nieces Carol Emens of Elkhart and Pam Lloyd of San Francisco.
Nelda is also survived by twelve great-nieces and nephews as well as eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
Nelda retired from General-Tel, now Verizon Company, as a secretary after many years. She was active in her community in Highland Springs near Cherry Valley.
She was also active in the golf association where she lived and was an avid golfer up into her 80’s.
Nelda will be cremated and buried at a later date in California where she lived for many years.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart is in charge of arrangements.
