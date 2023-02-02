Natividad Loera was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
He was married to Enedina Loera for 69 years.
He was a Master Mason in construction for 40 years, and a member of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning.
Natividad was there for his family needed him. He was a good provider and taught his family good values. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Enedina Loera of Banning; son Joe (Brenda) Loera of Las Cruces, N.M.; son Arthur (Linda) Loera; son Luis Loera; daughter Marie (Richard) Rodriguez and son-in-law Edward Cassadas, all of Banning. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Imelda Loera from Mexico; son Reyes Loera; daughter Imelda Cassadas; grandson Richard Rodriguez Jr., all of Banning.
A visitation 4 to 8 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
