Nathan Don Westbrook

Nathan was born on March 16, 1974 in Fort Collins, Colo. to Mart Don and Leah Coleen Kalana Westbrook.
He was their second child.
He passed away in Costa Mesa on Oct. 11 at the age of 45.
Nate went to school in Banning from kindergarten through high school.
After graduating from Banning High School he attended Brigham Young University.
He fulfilled a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montreal, and returned to BYU and graduated with a degree in philosophy.
He married Alise Peterson of Atascadero, Calif. and they had two children, Hunter and Connor.
They moved to Southern California after graduating college and settled in Orange County.
Nathan taught at California State University, Fullerton, Orange Coast College, Norco College, University of California, Riverside and Otis College of Art and Design.
He also studied mathematical behavioral science at University of California, Irvine.
Nathan leaves behind sons Hunter Mckittrick, currently a full time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orlando, Fla.; and Connor Enoch of Costa Mesa.
He also leaves his parents, six siblings and four sisters in-law: Ryan (Amber) of Beaumont, Kit (Sara) of San Clemente, Benjamin (Lynn) of El Paso, Texas, Brady (Theresa) of Cherry Valley, McKay of Banning, and his sister Lindsay of Fountain Valley.
He has 16 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Nathan will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at 9807 Oak Glen Rd. in Cherry Valley.
