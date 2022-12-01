Natasha Rae Lesh passed away Nov. 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones and a compassionate, caring team of specialized medical professionals at Riverside University Health System.
She was born Oct. 16, 1972, to Paul “Joey” Lesh and Teresa Elizondo Heslop in Redlands.
As a child, Natasha grew up in Cherry Valley then moved to Banning during her early teenage years.
Natasha had an immense love for music and dancing, which she passed on to her most precious loving son, Isacc.
She was a devoted mother first and foremost to Isacc. Her face was full of joy when he would return from his long overseas journeys as a seafarer.
There was something magical in her face each time Isacc walked through the door on any given day.
Her heartfelt love and pride for her son was a powerful testament of his mutual love for her as well.
That special bond was reflected in his warm embrace as he would always whisper, “I love you, Mama.”
He was the light of her life, always.
Natasha's most treasured memories were the times spent on the Colorado River with family and friends.
She cherished the many family gatherings over the years as she had a strong connection with her cousins who loved and supported her … an incomparable network of true, enduring, family love.
Natasha worked in the food industry where she met the love of her life, Benito “Benny” Mendoza.
They referred to each other as lifelong salad partners as preparing salads was part of their daily duties.
They were partners in life for more than 28 years.
Natasha will always be remembered as fun loving and one of the most caring individuals that one could ever meet.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Teresa and Mark Heslop; her life partner Benito “Benny” Mendoza; her sister, Vanessa Sidney (Marcus); her devoted son Isacc Michael Lesh; nephews Marcus Jr. and Michael; niece Anissa; and a host of cousins who loved her as their sister.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul “Joey” Lesh.
A visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Wiefels and Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, followed by rosary at 7 p.m.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning, followed immediately by burial at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.