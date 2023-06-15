Nancy Streeter, 81, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. Nancy was born in Roswell, N.M. to Milton and Hattie Herbert.
She was married to Raymond Streeter for 63 years, who preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2023.
Nancy was a respected businesswoman in the community as a hair salon and gift shop owner. Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, sewing, quilting and making crafts.
Nancy is survived by her children Denise Switzer (Bob Switzer), Raymond Streeter, Jr. (Debbie Streeter), Mark Streeter (Kristy Streeter) and Stephanie Hyde (Joe Hyde); her siblings Janet Lueck and Thomas Herbert; her grandchildren Erin Gaunce, Sean Switzer, Todd Switzer, Megan Brown, Charles Streeter, Ryan Streeter, Brianne Streeter, Alex Hyde and Nick Hyde; her great-grandchildren Logan Gaunce, Nolan Gaunce, Jackson Switzer, Shepherd Switzer, River Switzer, Travis Streeter, Garrett Streeter, Mallory Streeter and Matteo Hyde.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Streeter, her mother Hattie Herbert, her father Milton Herbert, her brother Milton Herbert, Jr., her sister Myrna Shaver, her sister Virginia Murray and her sister Patricia Payne.
A memorial chapel service for Nancy will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, followed by a reception.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Streeter family.
