Nancy Margaret Boyle passed away on Aug. 15, 2022. Boyle was born Feb. 1, 1935, on the White Earth Indian Reservation in Minnesota.
She was of American Indian heritage (Chippewa Tribe) on her father's side of the family. Nancy was very proud of her American Indian heritage as well as other heritages: Canadian, French, Irish and Scottish, etc.
Nancy grew up with her family and relatives in Warroad and Detroit Lakes in Minnesota. She enjoyed the rural small town life and being around family and animals.
Later on, Nancy and her mom moved to Minneapolis where she graduated from Roosevelt High School. While at high school, she was a volleyball champ. After high school, Nancy went to secretarial school.
It was in Minneapolis where Nancy met Francis Terrence Boyle. Nancy and Terry met each other through a Catholic church youth group. Later on, Nancy and Terry were married in the Catholic church in 1962.
Always up for adventure and travel, they moved to Long Beach shortly after they were married. Terry worked with Los Angeles County and Nancy worked at various jobs throughout the years while raising their two daughters.
Upon retirement, Nancy and Terry moved up north to Santa Maria where they had good times in their new area. After awhile up north, they returned south to reside in Calimesa. Nancy and Terry had many adventures over the years where they lived and now they are together on their ultimate adventure.
Nancy was adventurous along with her husband, Terry, athletic, caring, creative, humorous, intelligent and a responsible person.
“We have fond memories of Nancy. R.I.P. We love and miss her. Great winds are carrying her across the sky. Till we meet again,” her family stated.
Nancy Margaret Boyle (Foster) was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Francis Terrence (Terry) Boyle; parents Arthur and Edna Foster; sister Kathleen (Kay); and brothers Francis and Jim.
Nancy is survived by her daughters Mary and Deborah and her grandson (Deborah's son) Colin. In addition, Nancy is survived by all her nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and all she came across on her life's journey.
A visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, followed by a funeral service.
