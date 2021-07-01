Nancy Jane Neely of Beaumont entered Heaven on June 21, 2021.
Nancy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Nancy was born Jan. 11, 1939. She always had a smile to share and encouragement to offer, whether it be a meal she made for someone, a note she wrote, a phone call or prayers offered. Nancy was thoughtful and kind and lived her life seeking to love and know God and to share His love with those around her.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and mentor to so many. She brought love into this world and now is surrounded by God’s love for all eternity. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Richard Neely; her children David Neely of Rancho Mirage, Andrew (Lori) Neely of Austin, and Amy (Matt) Carpenter; grandchildren Mitchell, Christine and Robert Carpenter of Yucaipa; siblings Mary Gregory of Mukilteo, Wash., Sarah (Fred) Gerle of Port Jervis, N.Y., Fred (Jean) Stratton of Wurtsboro, N.Y., Susan (Joe) Curtis of Port Jervis; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. If you would like to read more about Nancy’s life, look at her full obituary at sunsetfuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, consider donating blood to your local blood bank if you are able or make a donation to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Nancy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fellowship Church in Beaumont on Saturday, July 3 at 11a.m.
