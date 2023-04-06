Nancy Jane Kertis, 80, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Nancy was a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a wonderful woman who loved life and her family.
She cared about people and enjoyed giving to others more than herself. She loved her dogs Daisy and Willy. Nancy will be loved and missed by her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her son Keith Gordon and her daughter Lisa D. Gordon-Thomas.
