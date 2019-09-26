Nancy Goodman died at her home in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019.
Nancy was born in Baldwinsville, N.Y. on April 29, 1932 to Beatrice and James H. Furbush, Sr.
She married William Goodman, also from Baldwinsville, in 1954.
Shortly after they married Nancy and Bill moved to California, starting out in an apartment in Hollywood.
After a couple of years, they started their family of four children, Bob, Susie, Jim and Sally. In keeping with her no nonsense approach to life, Nancy had four children over 4-and a-half years-old, all in an era when parents did not equally share childcare duties.How she did it remains a constant source of amazement to her kids. The family lived in La Puente where Bill was a school teacher until 1974, when the family moved to Beaumont. After moving to Beaumont, Nancy worked as an aide at Boy’s Town in Beaumont and at Beaumont High School, later San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, and then for Dr. Robert Abatecola. After retiring in 1997, Nancy was her husband Bill’s primary caregiver until he died in 1999.
Nancy was active in St. Kateri Tekawitha Catholic Church in Beaumont where she was a Eucharistic Minister, and as a volunteer at Carol’s Kitchen.
She travelled frequently to her hometown of Baldwinsville, where she visited her brother Jim and his wife Charlene, and her in-laws Don and Norma Goodman, as well as many close friends from her childhood, some of whom she met in kindergarten. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Beatrice and James Furbush, her brothers Jim and Bill, and her companion Gordon Rode. She is survived by her children Bob (John Bankston) of San Francisco, Susie Goldenberg (Rick) of Laguna Niguel, Jim (Lita) of San Diego, and Sally June (Dennis) of Beaumont, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
