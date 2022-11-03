Muriel Ann Davis, 90, of Banning passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Muriel was born in Saginaw, Mich.
Muriel was the owner of Beaumont Tires for 32 years and she very much enjoyed working and operating the family business along with interacting with customers.
She worked hard and played harder. What was most important to her was family vacations on her boat in Oceanside, cooking and catering to family. Playing family games with the kids, various puzzle games and watching the kids compete for more marshmallow parfait are some of the things that made her laugh. Muriel loved vibrant colors. Some of her favorite music was country western, Willy Nelson, Hank Williams and Elvis Presley.
Muriel knew the meanings of respect, honor, loyalty, unconditional love for family, treating others how you want to be treated and to always spread kindness.
Hobbies of hers included cooking and making jams and jellies. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Junior Woman’s Club.
If you ever needed anything done, Murt got it done.
Muriel is survived by her husband Richard “Dick” Davis and her son Rictor “Rick” Davis. Muriel also leaves behind five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Ronald “Ronnie” Davis, her granddaughter Christie Renee Davila.
A graveside service for Muriel will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Stewart Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Davis family may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com.
