On May 9, 2021 Monica Graham went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her beloved Bob, her husband of 60 years from complications after a fall.
She passed away with her family around her at Redlands Community Hospital.
Monica was born in Czechoslovakia April 26, 1930.
Her childhood was during the Nazi-era of Germany.
She met Robert Graham in Frankfurt, while he was in the Air Force stationed there during the Korean war.
She fell in love and married her Bob. He brought her to America where she became an American Citizen. Monica and Bob finally settled in Banning and raised two children: Mike and Vicky.
Monica loved to spend time with friends and family. She loved traveling, whether it be on an airplane or a cruise, she and Bob always had a good time in their travels and made everyone laugh around them.
Monica was known for her gregarious personality, playfulness, sense of humor often referring to herself as "a pain in the butt", and generous spirit.
She was a strong-willed woman who spoke her mind and was quick to tease all those around her.
No one was a stranger to Monica, who spoke to anyone and everyone.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents Fritz and Francis and husband Bob. She is survived by her children Mike and Vicky, their spouses Terry and Jerry, their children Mathew, his wife Christine, Rebecca, Evan, John, and Isabella, and great-granddaughters Rylie and Parker.
A funeral service will be held on June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Family Funeral Chapel, 128 N. Riverside Ave. Rialto, 92376.
