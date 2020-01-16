Miles E. Williams, Sr. of Greenwood was born Oct. 25, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ollie and Inez (Welchel) Williams. He entered though God’s gates on Dec. 30, 2019. He was 85.
Miles grew up in Banning. He was a 20-year Navy retiree, serving from 1953-1974. He enjoyed the Navy; his last 10 years were spent on submarines, his last one being the Henry L. Stimson, a nuclear sub.
He was a member of the Excelsior Baptist Church and the VFW Post #6527 in Greenwood, Ark.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Williams of Greenwood; sister Carole Heist of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; son Miles E. Williams Jr. of Darrington, Wash.; daughters Nancy Williams of Bella Vista, Ark. and Laura Hess of St. Joseph, Mich.; stepson Ken Bowen of Norman, Okla.; stepdaughter Rhonda Lindsey of Harrah, Okla.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Barbara Clawson and Billie McDaniels and stepson Wally Bowen.
As per his request, there will not be a service. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood.
Commented