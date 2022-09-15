Mildred Barnes

OBIT Barnes.tif

Mildred (Helen) Barnes was born on Dec. 20, 1949, and passed away at her home on Aug. 20, 2022, with her friends Jake Lara and Lynn Mandour by her side.

Helen and her partner Joann Alleire lived in Banning for many years, both retiring from the city of Banning after many years of service.

Helen fought many battles for the city employees as the union steward. She also served in the U.S. Army for four years. She was involved with the city’s Planning Department. Helen was also involved with Banning’s Stagecoach Days for many years.

Helen was preceded in death by her partner Joann of 45 years. Helen is survived by her sister Donna (Roe) Osuna and her nephew Eric Allen. Per Helen’s instructions there will be no services planned.

“She will be very missed by many. May God bless her,” her family stated.

