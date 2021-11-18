Mike Santa Cruz, 87, of Banning passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 17, 2021.
His daughters Jessica and Corinne were lovingly by his side.
Mike was born July 1, 1934 to Abraham and Nieves Santa Cruz in the family home in Banning.
Mike grew up as one of nine siblings. Four sisters and one brother preceded him in death: Cora Rivas, Esther SC-Rivera, Barbara Quinones, Pauline Olvera and Thomas Santa Cruz.
Family he leaves behind include two daughters, Corinne Santa Cruz and Jessica Santa Cruz-Alonso; son-in-law Richie Alonso; and two beautiful grandchildren, Kylee and Brandon. Mike also leaves two sisters and brother behind: Patsy Thompson, Connie Velasquez, and Santos Santa Cruz, as well as numerous nephews and nieces who will always hold him in their hearts.
Mike was well known throughout the community from his time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity to his visits at the local senior centers to eat and play bingo.
A few years ago, he was selected to rule as the King of the Banning Senior Center. He was pleased to be honored at the center in this fun-loving and respectful way. He enjoyed attending various community events and would often be spotted cruising around town. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball in adult leagues and was a Little League coach. He was a proud member of the Mexican-American Golf Association.
With his best friend and brother-in-law Chino Rivas by his side, Mike hit more than one “Hole in One” on the golf course. When they weren’t golfing, they loved spending time at the Colorado River with family. Depending on what generation his friends and relatives were a part of, you either called him Mr. Santa Cruz, Brother Mike, or Uncle Mike. But the title he was proudest of was Papa Mike as he was affectionately known by many generations of family and friends.
Mike’s Girls will be hosting a get-together to share memories on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Banning Community Center, 789 North San Gorgonio, Banning, 92220.
