Mike Reveles, formally of Peoria, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 92 in Beaumont.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Margaret; brothers and sisters; and grandson Bobby.
He was born in Galesburg, Ill. and was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Navy on the USS Midway.
After his service ended, he settled in Peoria, where he worked at the USPS and Caterpillar Company until his retirement.
He is survived by his children Diana (Dennis) Smith, Debra Schlicksup, John Reveles, Theresa Terry, and Michael Reveles.
He will be missed by his grandchildren Erin, Matt, Andy, Nicole, Chelsea, Alie, Jake, Vanessa and Terrell.
Mike was a proud great-grandfather to Hazel, Noelle, Leanna Jo, and Violet.
Mike was an avid Chicago Cub fan and was elated to witness their World Series Championship in 2016.
He enjoyed following all sports especially the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bears.
He was a voracious reader and loved to garden as long as he was able.
A visitation and chapel service for Michael was held Oct. 7, 2021 at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont. A graveside service and military honors at was held at Riverside National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in the donors’ home state.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Reveles family.
