Miguel Sanchez, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away June 8, 2023, in Banning. He was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Los Angeles.
Miguel was the son of the late veteran Miguel R. Sanchez and Eleanor Garcia. He was blessed with a large and loving family, which includes his siblings Fred Sanchez, George Sanchez, Christobal Vallez, Stella Vallez, Jessie Sanchez and Mary Sanchez. He was a devoted father to his children, Mike, Felicia, Theresa and Erik, and a doting uncle, grandfather to nine beautiful grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with another precious soul on the way. Miguel's life was enriched by the love and support of countless friends and relatives who were proud to call him family.
Miguel's bravery and courage were on full display when he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving alongside his three brothers during the Vietnam War. For his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars. His courage and dedication to his country were a shining example of the values he held dear.
Blessed with a strong work ethic and a passion for learning, Miguel attended heating and air conditioning school, where he acquired the skills that would shape his career. After attending school, he honed his skills as a technician, working in the industry for 30 years.
Miguel's life was marked by the love he gave and received from those around him. His selfless nature shone through in the way he cared for his family, friends and those in need. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word to lift someone's spirits. His love was a beacon of hope for those who were fortunate enough to know him. Services were held in his honor at St. Kateri Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning, on Friday, June 23.
“As we gather to celebrate the life of Miguel Sanchez, let us take comfort in knowing that he is now resting in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior,” his family stated. “His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends and all who were touched by his love and kindness. We will forever be grateful for the time we shared with him and the lessons he taught us.
“Miguel's passing leaves a void in our hearts, but we take solace in knowing that he is reunited with his beloved parents and those who have gone before him. As we say our goodbyes, let us remember the joy and laughter he brought to our lives and the love he shared with us all. Miguel Sanchez, a man of great character and strength, will be deeply missed but may his spirit live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Rest in peace, dear Miguel, until we meet again in the glorious presence of our Lord.”
