Michelle "Shelly" Yvette Schuelke Rodriguez, born on March 30, 1966, passed away on May 26, 2022.
Michelle was best known for her infectious way of making people laugh and feel loved. She made friends from all walks of life wherever she was — at the hair salon, nail salon, dog park. Anyone who was blessed enough to know her immediately came to love her, and she shared that love right back.
Her generosity, care for others, laugh and contagious sense of humor are unforgettable. She would give anyone her last dollar, especially to a person in need, and it was not unusual for her to offer a stranger a ride.
Her hospitality was beyond measure, and she had a special gift for making others feel welcome and comfortable. Her presence filled the room, and time felt like it stopped when she was talking.
An amazing cook and true chef, Michelle could put a delicious meal together without a recipe, and her talent in the kitchen was an expression of her compassion and love for hosting and bringing together her family and friends.
Michelle was also a talented entrepreneur: She owned and managed restaurants in the Desert Hills Outlet in Cabazon. At the time of her passing, she was a popular real estate agent, and her clients adored, trusted and appreciated her dedication and exceptional service.
She earned a degree from Crafton Hills College, was a 1984 graduate of Beaumont High School and attended Precious Blood Elementary School.
Michelle was a wonderful mother and had a special and beautiful relationship with her daughters, Monique Rodriguez and Briana Rodriguez. She was the epitome of unconditional love and always told them, “You are my world.”
She is survived by her daughters, Monique and Briana; parents, David Paul and Emeline Schuelke; her grandmother, Elodia Sanchez; her brothers, James (Jimmy) Schuelke, David Schuelke and Gary Schuelke; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and an extensive community of friends.
We all will miss her very much. She will live in our hearts, and we will continue to laugh and spread kindness, compassion and unconditional love in her honor.
A service for Michelle will be on Tuesday, June 28, at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont; rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the Mass will begin at 10 a.m.
