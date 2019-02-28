Michael Wayne Harrison, 61, entered into Eternity into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 18, 2019 while in Lake Havasu, Ariz.
Mike was born on June 14, 1957 in San Bernardino to Frances Boles and Martin Harrison (deceased).
Mike is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 35 years, Linda Harrison of Banning; his mother Frances Boles and father Wayne Boles of San Diego; his brothers Mark Watson of Roseburg, Ore.; Mitchell Harrison of Bullhead City, Ariz.; Troy Boles of Poland, Maine; and Jason Boles of Austin; his sisters Terrie Rubelius of New Braunfels, Texas; Tara Grijalva of Las Vegas; and Lanis Aynes of Virginia, Minn.; his daughters Angelina Tamulonis of Cherry Valley; Krystine Harrison of Banning; and Dena Lopez of Las Vegas.
Mike and Linda had one son, Michael Dale Harrison, who preceded him in death on Oct. 30,1995.
Mike had nine grandchildren: Wylie Gosnell of Lake Arrowhead, Bryce Tamulonis, Dakota Tamulonis, Cheyenne Tamulonis, Savannah Tamulonis — all of Cherry Valley; Broxton Michael Shirey of Banning, Miranda Salazar, Madelyn Salazar and Aidan Salazar of Las Vegas.
Mike had one great-grandaughter, Elliott Gosnell of Lake Arrowhead.
Mike attended Redlands High School and graduated in 1975.
He enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Coral Sea from 1975 to 1981.
Mike was honored to have served his country and was proud to be a veteran.
Mike was employed at Riverside County Department of Waste Resources as the department’s hazardous waste inspection supervisor, retiring in 2016 after a 25-year career.
During his career he was also a participating member of the district attorney's environmental crimes investigation task force.
Mike also dedicated himself to Beaumont Fire Station 66 (now Station 1) as a volunteer firefighter engineer from 1991-2001 after his strong desire to repay service to his community for coming together at his family’s time of need when his son, Mikey Dale was battling childhood cancer.
Mike had such a deep and strong and faithful love towards his family and all his friends, he will missed by many and forever remembered.
Mike's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship in the Pass Church 650 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont, CA 92223.
