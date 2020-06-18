Michael Lee Dawson died on June 5 of cardiac arrest. He was 77.
Michael lived in Beaumont. His hobbies included classic cars and military and movie trivia.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Dawson of Beaumont; son David Dawson of Brookfield, N.H.; sisters Susan Robinson of Casey, Ill. and Linda Dawson of Crystal Lake, Ill.
He is preceded in death by his father Clinton Dawson of California and his mother Dixie Lee Dawson of Louisiana.
The family asks contributions by made to homeless missions in Los Angeles or Riverside County.
