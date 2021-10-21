Michael Deshown Pete was born on Feb. 25, 1969, to Michael Edward and Debra Pete in Torrance.
Michael was the eldest of four children: Steven, Michele, and Breelyn.
Michael moved to Banning, with his mother and brother Steven in 1974.
The family attended Fountain of Life Church of God in Christ. Michael dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized at First Missionary Baptist Church in 2016.
Michael graduated from Banning High School in 1986. He was an all-around athlete while in school. He played baseball, football, and basketball. After graduating high school, Michael stayed close to sports and later coached the West Valley High School basketball team in Hemet.
Michael was a proud father of his four children: Markell, Khiry, Michael, Jr., and Amari. He encouraged his children to pursue their dreams. Michael supported his children as long as they gave 100 percent heart and effort.
Michael cherished his father and wanted to follow his footsteps to become a Mason. After becoming a Mason, he also joined the Shriners Organization. Michael was instrumental in fundraising for the Children's Hospital and other community events.
Michael studied many trades.
He was an electrician, machinist, and cable technician.
He taught and mentored many to help them succeed in their careers. Michael accomplished a long-desired goal and that was to move up in the ranks at his employer, Amazon. Michael started his new role one month before he became ill.
Michael leaves to cherish his memories his children;:Michael Pete of Minneapolis, Minn., Khiry Pete of Hemet, Michael Pete, Jr. of Rancho Cucomonga and Amari Pete of Hemet; grandchildren Drew Pete and Kailani Jolee Pete; parents Michael E. Pete of Laveen, Ariz. and Debra Pete of Hemet; siblings Steve Pete, Michele Pete, and Breelyn Pete; niece Shawnisty Pete; nephews Stephaun Pete and Patric Pete; aunt Robert Mack, and a host of family and close friends.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning, with burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
