Michael Dee Heglar

Michael "Mike" Dee Heglar, 67, of Beaumont passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mike was born in Montebello to Mary June Heglar and D.E. Heglar.
Mike is survived by his wife Lisa Heglar; his son Michael Heglar; his son Zachary Heglar (Malayna); his daughter Shelly Heglar; his son Brian Heglar (Miranda); his son Christopher Heglar; his sister Susan Heglar (Dale); his brother Mark Gentz (Denise); his sister Sandy Fields; and his grandchildren Ash Heglar and Kye Heglar.
Mike was preceded in death by his father D.E. Heglar and his mother Mary June Heglar.
Mike was a devoted husband, father and friend. He enjoyed cooking, great restaurants, the beach and traveling. He was a problem solver to his family and often helped them make decisions by just listening and offering advice. He often took on unwanted projects around the house and his wife’s salon. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.