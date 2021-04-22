Michael Dan Kaleck passed away April 3, 2021 in Cherry Valley after a motorcycle accident. He was 57.
Michael was born in Kenosha, Wis. Oct. 12, 1963.
At the age of 3, Audrey and Robert Kaleck adopted him. He spent most of his childhood in Wisconsin boarding horses and taking care of animals with his parents. Michael’s parents found differences in their relationship and separated. Audrey remarried and moved to California, while Robert continued to reside in Wisconsin. Eventually, young Michael set out on his own adventures, leaving Wisconsin for California to reunite with his mother. He has lived in Banning for the last 43 years.
He loved Harley motorcycles and his family.
Michael was preceded in death by father Robert Kaleck of Wisconsin and mother Audrey Bellamy of Banning.
Michael is survived by children Robert Kaleck, Raya Kaleck, Chris Keiser and Derek B; and grandchildren Cali Rose Kaleck, Robert Cash Kaleck, Sean Keiser, Brandon Keiser and Serenity Keiser.
