Merrill (Gene) Eugene Gensel passed from this life into eternal life on Oct. 25.
He lived in Beaumont.
Gene was born in Pasadena on Nov. 6, 1932 to Doris and Gerald Gensel. In 1951, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Hector.
For a time, he worked with his father building pools, but the majority of his career was spent in the tire industry.
He later owned his own tire shop.
Gene was involved with the Camp Fire Girls, Indian Guides as well as serving as a deacon at Northminster Presbyterian in Diamond Bar.
In his younger years he enjoyed playing tennis, loved reading and relaxing at his cabin in Lake Arrowhead.
He loved the Dodgers and USC football.
He enjoyed his backyard and vegetable garden.
When moving to his residence in Beaumont, Gene developed many great friendships that embraced his joy for poker and karaoke nights.
He joins his wife Nancy in Heaven, but is survived by his six children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:15 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
