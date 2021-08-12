Melvin Owen Dodge passed away Aug. 4, 2021 in Cherry Valley.
Melvin was a resident of Cherry Valley for 18 years. He also lived in Las Vegas at one point.
He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 35 years. He loved cruising, hot air ballooning and golf.
Melvin is survived by wife Wanda Dodge of Cherry Valley; daughters Amanda (Vic) Johnson of Prosser, Wash., Cindy (Nick) Lupfer of Lakewood, Colo. and Elena (Kurt) Arend of Las Vegas.; son James (Teresa) Dodge of Las Vegas; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers John Dodge of Virginia and Ted Dodge of Utah; and sister Faye Nix of Virginia.
He is preceded in death by mother F. Elaine Harris of La Habra; father Melvin O. Poulsen of Utah; and son John Dodge of California.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6140 W. Wilson St., Banning.
Weaver Mortuary handled all arrangements.
