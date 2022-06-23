Melvin Dean Chapman of Banning died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the age of 82.
Melvin was born Oct. 30, 1939, in Aredale, Iowa, the son of Thelma (Bobst) and Oscar Chapman. He was raised on a farm in Greene, Iowa.
His working life began very young as he moved to Charles City, Iowa. Melvin was hardworking and often worked two jobs. His insurance career began with Farm Bureau Insurance selling life insurance at the age of 23.
On Aug. 10, 1958, he was united in marriage to Cheryl J. Hirsch at St. Charles Church. They raised three sons, Charles, Randy and Galen.
He bought his own insurance agency in 1973, Chapman Marsh Insurance in Rudd, Iowa.
In 1983, Melvin and Cheryl moved to Norco, Calif., where they purchased an insurance agency and it was Chapman Insurance until his retirement in 1999.
Melvin and Cheryl have had a wonderful retirement life. In 1999 they moved to Sun Lakes Retirement Community in Banning where they made many wonderful friendships.
Melvin was a very dedicated family man and loved when all the family would celebrate holidays and birthdays at their home. His four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren have some wonderful stories and memories of “Bubba” and will miss him dearly.
Melvin cherished his friends and the time spent with them. He would be the first to help anyone in need and was a gracious host.
Anyone who knew Melvin knows there was nothing he loved more than sharing a good joke. He could keep a group entertained for hours and he enjoyed the joke as much as the audience.
Melvin and Cheryl counted all their blessings in their 63 years of marriage. They love that Chuck, Teri, Randy and Melody live in Sun Lakes and that Travis, Hannah, Casie, Stephen, Nicolas and Kenzie all live within 5 miles from Bubba and Mimi and could just drop in at any time.
Those grateful in sharing his life are: wife, Cheryl; sons, Chuck (Teri), Randy (Melody) and Galen; grandchildren: Jessica (PJ) Papalii, Travis (Hannah) Chapman, Casie (Stephen) Hillyer and Nicolas (Kenzie) Chapman; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Adrian, Aaron and Amara Papalii, Cesalee Chapman and Skylar Silva, Carson, Braelynn and Garrett Hillyer, and Demi Chapman; his sisters, Carol Nation and LaVonne Begulin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Judy Austin and many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as extended family members and many great friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by: his Parents Thelma and Oscar Chapman, mother-in-law Beulah Hirsch, brother Marvin Chapman, sisters Darlene Kron and Vivian Spurbeck, and niece Summer Austin.
Services were held at Weaver Hughes Mortuary, and the services are on their website. Family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to the Unforgettables Foundation, 345 W. Pearl Ave., Suite 230, Redlands, CA 92374, unforgettables.org.
