Melissa Candi “Missa” Salgado passed away on June 7 at San Antonio Hospital in Upland with family by her side.
She was 35.
She was born on March 24, 1985 in Los Angeles.
Missa lived in Banning her entire life.
She graduated from Noli Indian School in 2003 and was a part of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians and Southern Sierra Miwok Tribe.
Missa enjoyed reading, traveling and building Legos.
Melissa is survived by her mother Rosalee Salgado of Banning; brother Robert J. Salgado of Palm Springs; sisters Natalie Casian of Cathedral City, Stephanie Salgado and Jessica Salgado of Banning; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Luis Joseph Rodriguez and her brother Richard J. Salgado.
A visitation will take place at the Morongo Community Center on June 19 at 6 p.m.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on June 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Morongo Indian Reservation.
Attendees are being asked to observe social distancing protocols and required to wear facial coverings.
