Maxine E. Grey, 92, of Banning passed away May 15, 2021 at a local nursing facility.
Maxine Grey was born Oct. 18, 1930 to Arthur and Berdie Ray in Dalhart, Texas.
Maxine was married to Douglas B. Grey on Nov. 25, 1949 in Vallejo.
Maxine and her husband moved to South Fork, Ala. in 1957, where they homesteaded 165 acres and built a cabin and lived off the land.
Maxine became a hunter when she shot and killed her first moose. She swore to never shoot anything again. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Douglas Bruce Grey.
Maxine is survived by her sons Douglas B. Grey II of Eagle River, Ala. and William S. Grey of Grants Pass, Ore. Maxine is preceded in death by her daughter Debra Jean Griffin of Banning. Maxine has seven grandchildren: Douglas B. Grey III, Dalton Grey, William S. Grey II, David J. Grey, Cindy Slocum, Michael Griffin and Sherry Griffin; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Maxine Grey was very active as a volunteer at the Banning Senior Center and also served on the Banning Senior Citizens Advisory Board.
Maxine Elnora Grey will be sorely missed.
