Maurice A. Calderon Sr., who was the first Hispanic to serve on the Banning school board and has a street named after his family in the town, died on Jan. 10 at his home in Redlands. He was 81.
Born in Banning on April 4, 1941, to Fabian and Nettie Calderon, he graduated from Banning High School in 1959 where he met future wife Dorothy Rivera. They married in 1960 and spent nearly 63 years together. They had two children, Maurice Jr. and Racquel, and they raised Mona Esquivel Estrada as a daughter.
Maurice Sr. was immensely proud of his father’s service to his country, writing a book in his honor titled “In Search of My Past: Father, Patriot and Hero.” The book tells the story of his father’s heroism as a B-17 top turret gunner in World War II.
He earned a degree from Mt. San Jacinto College with honors and certificates from the University of Georgia and Indiana University in savings and loan graduate programs.
In 1968, at the age of 27 he was the first Hispanic to become an elected school board member in Banning, for which he served nine years.
He served another nine years as a trustee on the Mt. San Jacinto Community College District.
Calderon Way in Banning is named in his family’s honor and serves as a symbol of their service to the community.
Maurice was honored to have received many awards from community and service groups over the years including “Father of the Year” from the city of Banning, PTA Life Science Service Award from Banning Schools, Citizen of the Year from the city of Beaumont, and Phi Delta Kappa, Riverside. He was named “Influential Latino of the Year” and was a distinguished medal recipient for the Northside impact Committee of Redlands in 1996.
He established the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership Council in 2007.
He was a member of the African American Chambers of Commerce, board of trustees of the University of California, Riverside Foundation and the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation. He was director of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, president of Sinfonia Mexicana and chairman emeritus of the Inland Empire His-panic Leadership Council.
He was named the inaugural “Hispanic of the Year” and Influential Latino of the Year in 1998 by the Inland Empire Hispanic Chamber and Hispanic Lifestyle Magazine, and was named to the Southern California Native American and Latino Hall of Fame.
In 2008, he received the Sinfonia Mexicana Award for Service for serving as president and the Esperanza Award from the California Chicano News Media Association.
He is survived by his wife, son Maurice Jr. and daughter-in-law Julie, daughter Racquel and her husband James Arden, Mona and her husband Rick Estrada; grandchildren Briana, Jesica, Allison, Christian, and Manny Estrada; great-grandchildren Hazel, Maverick, Magnolia and Beckham; brother Cookie Calderon and his wife Marie; aunt Angie Sanchez, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Calderon.
A celebration of life was held Friday, Feb. 3, at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 115 W. Olive Ave., Redlands, followed by burial at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton.
