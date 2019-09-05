Maureen E. Ottaviano passed away of a stroke on Aug. 30 at her home in Banning.
She was a retired nurse’s assistant.
She was a member of the Sew What Club, the Friendship Club, the Garden Club, the Crochet Club and the Red Hats.
She enjoyed playing bunco and bingo.
She is survived by her husband, William Ottaviano of Banning; two sons, Bill Ottaviano Jr. of Placentia and Jon Ottaviano of Fullerton; and a daughter, Wendy Petri of Torrance.
She is preceded in death by her son, Anthony Ottaviano.
Services will be private.
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory in Beaumont handled arrangements.
