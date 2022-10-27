MaryLee Lytle (Weigle) age 76, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 15, 2022. She was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Los Angeles. She briefly lived in Fullerton, and then she and her family made their way to Cherry Valley in 1957 to put down their roots.
She grew up loving the outdoors and especially riding horses, which she did every chance she got. Until her high school years came and then there was a different love — she loved Beaumont High School. She was active in many clubs such as cheerleading, mascot, Rainbow Girls, candy striper not to mention never having to pay for a prom or a dance thanks to the clever names she and her dad (Fred Weigle) came up with for those boppin’ events. MaryLee graduated in 1964.
MaryLee will be sorely missed, and is survived by her brother Fred B Weigle II and his wife Linda; her daughters and their husbands Mary and Chuck Placial, Anna and Mike McFarland; and her son and his wife Ray and Denise Martin; grandchildren Amanda Collins, Robert Collins, Matt Placial, Chaz Placial and Cassandra Placial, Brad McFarland, Brandy McFarland, Jesse Coronado, Nicole Mayer, Raymond Martin, and Lexie Martin; plus seven great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert C. Lytle, her mother and father Fred and Mary Weigle, her younger sister Wendy Ward Weigle and her grandson Brett Michael McFarland. May they all rest in peace.
MaryLee loved to love on people and her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Please join us in celebrating her life with her family and friends after the service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Johnny Russo’s, 1335 W. Ramsey St.
