Mary Ruth Krieger, 72, of Beaumont, passed away Jan. 1, 2021 after a brief illness.
Mary was born April 25, 1948 in Oregon.
Mary has been a resident of Beaumont for 23 years.
She was a member of Riverside First Christian Church and was employed with Rand Corporation Security for 20 years. Before that she served in the Air Force. At her retirement from the Air Force, one lieutenant spoke of Mary Ruth as being one of the first females to break the gender barrier in the USAF law enforcement career field.
Mary Ruth went on to become security investigator. She made master seargent in this field, becoming one of the first NCOs to reach this level in the Air Force security force.
During her 24 years of service, she served 10 bases around the world, with three of the bases being in California.
Mary Ruth was the recipient of numerous military decorations during the her service, including the Meritorious Service Medal. Within her first five years of service, Mary Ruth was hand-picked to attend the Military Police Investigations School at Ft. McClellan, Ala.
When the military was downsized during President Bush's tenure, Mary Ruth was on the team that closed several bases. She would comment on the strangeness of going through the base, building by building and being the person who locked down the buildings for the final time. Mary Ruth's final assignment was as flight chief for Security Forces Administration at Travis Air Force Base.
Mary Ruth moved to Beaumont upon her retirement from the Air Force to be with her father George. After a couple months, Mary Ruth was hired at the Rand Corporation in Santa Monica as part of their permanent corporate security.
When someone would ask her why she worked in Santa Monica and lived in Beaumont, her response was the pay was very good and the housing costs were affordable. She would spend the next 20 years at Rand before retiring in 2018.
During her time at Rand, Mary Ruth came home one night and found that her 3- year-old grandnephew was at her home. She would joke that she came home one night and was to find that she was a mother. She would later adopt Justin when he was 8-years-old.
Mary Ruth is survived by her son Justin; sisters Karen, Fran and Velma; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place Feb. 16 at Riverside.
