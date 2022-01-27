Mary Rozalind Dowell passed away Dec. 26, 2021, following a brief illness at her home in Cherry Valley, where she lived with her surviving step-mom Ruth Jennings.
Mary was born in Norman, Okla. April 5, 1954 to parents Roy Lewis Jennings and Velma Jennings.
She moved to California in the early sixties and attended schools in Fullerton and graduated from Troy High School in 1972.
After completing a course in dental assisting, Mary worked in that capacity several years prior to a career in real estate where she worked as a sales associate for various builders in Southern California, earning awards for salesmanship and retiring in 2008.
She was preceded in death by her father Roy Jennings and brothers Guy and Bruce Jennings.
Mary is also survived by sons Christopher and Kevin Dowell, her brother Bill, and two step-sisters Kathleen and Patricia.
