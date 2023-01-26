Mary Rita Collins of Beaumont passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, of COVID. Rita was born on Dec. 25, 1940, to Antonio and Dorothy Y Flores.
Rita was born and raised in Beaumont ,and she raised her family here as well. Rita graduated from Beaumont High School and soon after married Jimmy Don Collins. When Rita’s children were little she was active with the PTA , Brownies and Girl Scouts.
Rita worked at McMann’s Furniture Store for many years.
Rita went back to school later and received a degree in early child development. Rita then went to work at San Gorgonio Child Care in Banning until her retirement. Rita was active with her best friend from high school Jeannie Nunez with the Silver Sneakers. They would go to Zumba classes or out for lunch.
Rita was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She will be deeply missed, but we cherish the time we had with her along with our many memories, her family stated.
Rita is survived by her children Cecilia Scott, Frances Herbert, Toni Megalo and Jimmy Paul Collins. Rita’s joy was her grandchildren Gregory Blackmon, Chelsie Lozano, Jedidiah Scott, Timothy Rice, Martin Rice, Archie Rust, Jared Miller, Calle Miller, Kyra Miller and Adrena Flores.
Rita’s even bigger joy was her great-grandbabies Halie Blackmon, Kaleb Blackmon, Levi Blackmon, Weston Lozano, Jameson Lozano, Levi Rice and Cindy Lou Rice.
She is survived by her sister Frances Terry.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents and husband along with her siblings Josie Covington, Tony Flores, Florencio Flores, Bernie Flores, Joe Flores and Paul Flores. “Our loss will forever leave a void, until we meet again,” her family stated.
