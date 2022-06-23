On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Mary Louise Lopez passed away at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Louise was born in Springerville, Ariz. on June 29, 1956, was raised in Monrovia, Calif., and later relocated to Beaumont.
With family members by her side, she went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Louise loved worshipping the Lord, traveling, antiques, estate sales and loved her family with all her heart. Louise was extremely proud of her immediate and extended family.
She is survived by husband Augustine Lopez; her daughter Christina and son-in-law Ed Torres; her daughter Dr. Brenda and son-in-law Tom Freeman along with her grandson Tommy; her children by marriage, Sylvia, Rachel and Jimmy; her goddaughter Jessica Aldaco and brother Alex Sanchez. Augustine and Louise shared a total of 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Louise loved all of her family and friends. She always greeted everyone with a smile and told them how special they were to her. Louise had a great love for children, especially babies; they brought her tremendous joy. She was always concerned with the well-being of others and tried to help everyone in any way she could. Her heart was full of love that poured out for everyone she knew. She had a joy for life and fought very hard to try and live longer and have more time with her family. We are so grateful for the time we had and the precious memories.
Louise’s family takes comfort in knowing Louise is rejoicing in Heaven and reunited with loved ones who have gone before her including: parents Florentino and Florence Reyes; father Heginio Archuleta; first husband Joe Salas; sisters Linda Espinoza and Lennie Sanchez; brother Larry Archuleta; and nephew Sean Archuleta.
A memorial service will be held on her 66th birthday, June 29, 5 p.m. at Calvary Chapel in the city of Beaumont. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Calvary Chapel.
