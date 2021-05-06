Mary Louise Andreas passed away March 31, 2021. She was 75.
She enjoyed drawing and playing bingo.
Mary loved being a cosmetologist.
She is survived by sons Richard Perez of San Bernardino, Daniel Perez of Beaumont, Raymond Perez of San Bernardino and Alex Perez-Lopez of Beaumont; daughters Virginia Perez of San Bernardino, Valerie Aguirre of Cherry Valley and Selena Lopez of Beaumont.
She is preceded in death by husband Pat E. Perez of San Bernardino.
A memorial service will be held May 14 at 10 a.m. at Weaver’s Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223 and inurnment at 1 p.m. at Hermosa Garden Cemetery, 900 Meridian St., Colton, 92324.
