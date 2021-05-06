Mary Louise Andreas

Mary Louise Andreas

Mary Louise Andreas passed away March 31, 2021. She was 75.

She enjoyed drawing and playing bingo.

Mary loved being a cosmetologist.

She is survived by sons Richard Perez of San Bernardino, Daniel Perez of Beaumont, Raymond Perez of San Bernardino and Alex Perez-Lopez of Beaumont; daughters Virginia Perez of San Bernardino, Valerie Aguirre of Cherry Valley and Selena Lopez of Beaumont.

She is preceded in death by husband Pat E. Perez of San Bernardino.

A memorial service will be held May 14 at 10 a.m. at Weaver’s Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223 and inurnment at 1 p.m. at Hermosa Garden Cemetery, 900 Meridian St., Colton, 92324.

Tags

More from this section

Walda Mary Picard

Walda Mary Picard

Walda Mary Picard passed away April 27, 2021 of natural causes at her home in Beaumont. She was 84.

Geneva Hodges Guffey Wood

Geneva Hodges Guffey Wood

Geneva Hodges Guffey Wood was born in Lamar County, Texas, to William Sullivan Hodges and Sarah Nancy Hodges on July 7, 1920, spending her first 25 years in and around Paris, Texas.

Samuel Espinosa

Samuel Espinosa

Samuel Espinosa passed away April 20, 2021 of Alzheimer’s at Golden Care Senior Living.

Mary Lorraine Nygaard

Mary Lorraine Nygaard

Mary Lorraine Nygaard returned to her Heavenly home on April 16, 2021 after a long and full life.

May Lorraine Nygaard

May Lorraine Nygaard

May Lorraine Nygaard returned to her Heavenly home on April 16, 2021 after a long and full life.