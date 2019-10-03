Mary Lou Sanchez

Mary Lou Sanchez, a lifetime resident of Banning, died on Sept. 26, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning. She was 79.

Sanchez was born in Banning in 1940 and was married to John Sanchez 63 years.

She was a teacher’s aid until she retired after working for 20 years.

She loved working with children and being a Little League team mother.

Sanchez was a member of Our Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband John of Banning; her son Alfonso Sanchez of Banning; four daughters, Erma Sanchez of Banning, Sandra Kalaguin of San Bernardino, Sylvia French of Oregon, Calif. and Diane Flores of Las Vegas; two brothers, Andy and Saturnino Garcia, both of Banning; three sisters, Antenia Contreras of Banning, Lupe Darrow of Beaumont and Lola Linnet of Redlands; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son John Sanchez Jr. and her parents Aniseto and Anita Garcia.

Rosary will be read at 10 a.m. Tuesday and followed by the Mass celebration at 11 a.m., both will be at Our Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 Nicolet Street, Banning.

Burial immediately following at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.

Wiefels & Son Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

