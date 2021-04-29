Mary Lorraine Nygaard returned to her Heavenly home on April 16, 2021 after a long and full life.
Mary Lorraine Frankman was born Sept. 25, 1924 to Roy and Mary Ellen Frankman in Sioux City, Iowa.
The family established their home in Sioux Falls, S.D.
It was in Sioux Falls she met her future husband Joe Nygaard.
Within a year they were married in St. Joseph’s Cathedral on July 3, 1947.
In the fall of ’48 the couple moved to Southern California with their baby girl, where they would establish a full and wonderful life for themselves and five children.
While her husband began a career with SoCal Gas Company, Mary was an active mom, involved with her children, meeting every one of their needs.
She enjoyed traveling and camping on vacations, especially family reunions in South Dakota.
As a resident of Sun Lakes she enjoyed many wonderful friendships and activities, especially aerobics.
In later years she resided at The Lakes Senior Living. She was a favorite of the staff for her cheerful demeanor and beaming smile.
The entire staff treated her like a queen!
We would like to thank the staff for the excellent care she received, we couldn’t have done it without them, and a special thanks to Living Waters Hospice for the kind compassionate care they provided for our mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, as well as all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by daughters Joni (John), Patricia Nygaard, Karen Leone (Robert), Kathleen Naoumovitch (Athanasios) and son Joseph Michael; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
