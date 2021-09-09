Mary Helen Morales Davis passed away Aug. 5, 2021 at her home in Banning, with her twin sons by her side.
She was 72-years-old.
Mary Helen was born June 12, 1949 in Blythe where she grew up with her three sisters, many cousins and friends.
She attended Palo Verde High School.
She moved to Banning in 1977 where she raised her twin sons James and Jeff Penrod. Mary Helen married her husband Bill Davis in Las Vegas, and they were married for 20 years.
Mary Helen and Bill moved to Arkansas but eventually moved back to Banning.
Mary Helen was a Catholic and was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She loved being around family, cooking, caring for her plants, decorating, crafting and loved all kinds of music. Mary Helen’s last few months were spent with her cousin, Benny sitting on her porch having coffee and reminiscing of the good old days.
She was funny, always ready for a good time and always on point with her beautifully polished nails.
Mary Helen is survived by her sons James and Jeff Penrod of Banning; sister Sylvia Morales Ortiz of Yucaipa; nephew and niece Clemente and Beth of Henderson, Nev.; niece Rebecca of Yucaipa; nieces and nephews Leslie, Marco, Trevare and Zoe of Henderson, Nev.; sister Bettylou Morales Garduno (Mike) of Banning; nieces and nephews Melony, Murphy, Julia, Reyna and Sam of Blythe; Rachel, Rudy, Analicia, Phil, Rudy Jr, Tino and Welzy; great-great-nieces Elena, Andrea and Victoria of Hemet; nephews and nieces Andres, Lisa, Anisa, Casandra, Amila, Adriana and Vicente of Blythe; nephew Michael Dean of Yucaipa; sister Maria Rodriquez Sirotnak (Mike) of Banning; nieces and nephews Rishann, Dusten, Gregoire, Richard and new great-nephew of Banning.
Mary Helen is preceded in death by her mother Triniedad Soto Morales of Banning; father Pete Morales of Livingston and husband Bill Davis of Banning.
A memorial service was held Aug. 21, 2021 at Club Latino in Banning.
Mary Helen will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.