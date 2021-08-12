Mary Helen Davis died Aug. 5, 2021 at her home.
She was 72.
Mary was born June 12, 1949 in Blythe, Calif.
Mary went to Palo Verde High School in Blythe.
She married her husband Bill Davis in Las Vegas. They were married for 20 years.
Mary moved to Banning in 1977 and then eventually moved to Arkansas.
She was Catholic and was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
She loved being with family, loved cooking, caring for her plants, decorating, crafts and music.
Mary is survived by sons James Penrod and Jeff Penrod of Banning; sister Sylvia of Yucaipa; nephew and niece Clemente and Beth of Henderson, Nev.; niece Rebecca of Yucaipa; nieces and nephews Leslie, Marco, Trevare and Zoe of Henderson; sister Betty (Mike) of Banning; nieces and nephews Melony, Murphy, Julia, Rayna and Sam of Blythe and Rachel, Rudy, Analicia, Phil, Rudy Jr., Welzy and Tino of Hemet; nephews and nieces Andres, Lisa, Anisa, Casandra, Amila, Adriana and Vicente of Blythe; nephew Michael Bean of Yucaipa; sister Maria (Mike) of Banning; nieces and nephews Rishann, Dusten, Gregoine and Richard of Banning; and many cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by father Pete Morales of Phoenix, mother Triene Morales of Phoenix and husband Bill Davis of Banning.
