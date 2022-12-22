Mary Elizabeth Lightner passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Banning.
Mary was born in Newfoundland, Canada, Sept. 27, 1930.
She worked as a nurse for Kaiser Permanente for 25 years and as a hospice nurse after retirement.
She was married to Richard Lightner for 66 years and was a resident of Banning for 25 years.
She was a beloved wife and mother and an angel who always put others before her self, according to those who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Judy Russo (Fred) of Marina Del Rey and Joan Lightner (Mark) of Tucson, Ariz., and her brother Patrick Antle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lightner and son James Lightner.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at Riverside National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family suggests that memorial donations be made to the City of Hope and St. Jude’s Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.