Beloved mother and grandmother Mary Dell (Galloway) Jones was born Sept. 12, 1933 in Glenwood, Ark. to John R. and Olive Mae Galloway.
She moved with her family to Southern California at age 5.
She passed away Aug. 1, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital, due to COVID-19- related pneumonia.
Mary was an accounting clerk for most of her career. She retired in 1988 from the U.S. Civil Service after 35 years.
She devoted many of her post retirement years to helping care for her three grandchildren.
They remained the light of her life until her passing. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and watching Jeopardy!
She leaves behind her loving family: daughter Kathy Hartman; son-in-law Keith Hartman; and grandchildren Garret Hartman (partner Ketsia Ellis), Lindsay Hartman, and Caitlin Hartman (partner Sabrina Myers).
She remains forever in our hearts.
Commented