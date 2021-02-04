Beloved mother and grandmother Mary Dell (Galloway) Jones was born Sept. 12, 1933 in Glenwood, Ark. to John R. and Olive Mae Galloway.

She moved with her family to Southern California at age 5.

She passed away Aug. 1, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital, due to COVID-19- related pneumonia.

Mary was an accounting clerk for most of her career. She retired in 1988 from the U.S. Civil Service after 35 years.

She devoted many of her post retirement years to helping care for her three grandchildren.

They remained the light of her life until her passing. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and watching Jeopardy!

She leaves behind her loving family: daughter Kathy Hartman; son-in-law Keith Hartman; and grandchildren Garret Hartman (partner Ketsia Ellis), Lindsay Hartman, and Caitlin Hartman (partner Sabrina Myers).

She remains forever in our hearts.

Tags

More from this section

Robert Monroe

Robert Monroe

Bob was born in Indiana on March 24, 1947 and joined the Marine Corps to “get out of the snow”.

Mary Ruth Krieger

Mary Ruth Krieger

Mary Ruth Krieger, 72, of Beaumont, passed away Jan. 1, 2021 after a brief illness.

John A. Olszowy

John A. Olszowy

John A. Olszowy passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 55 after a long illness.

Joe Diaz Hernandez

Joe Diaz Hernandez

Joe Diaz Hernandez was born April 7, 1937 in Garnet, Calif. Throughout his child and adolescent years, he was raised in Palm Springs and attended school within the Palm Springs School District.