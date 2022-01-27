Former California resident Mary Decker Foster, 100, died Jan. 6, 2022.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Beaumont.
Grandma Mary, as she was lovingly called, was born Aug. 14, 1921, in Cedaredge, Co. to Iona and William Shields.
She had one brother Charles Shields and two stepbrothers, Melvin and Wendell Doughty.
She attended Cedaredge high school. Later she attended beauty college in San Diego and even later in life received a nursing degree by going to night school where she was named valedictorian of her graduating class.
She became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1957, where she was an active member until her death.
Some of her interests included her family, sewing, reading, writing short stories, painting, and drawing. She had a special place in her heart for all animals of every kind, warm blooded as well as the stuffed version. She used her nursing talents to bless the lives of her family, as well as others who needed her skills.
She was married multiple times, but her posterity comes through her marriage to Glenn Eldon Decker. They were married on September 8, 1949. They were together until his death on June 25 of 1981.
Mrs. Mary Decker Foster is survived by her three living children, 13 natural grandchildren, 44 great- grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
She also has stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step- great-grandchildren, and step great-great-grandchildren through her marriage to Landy Foster, Sr. of Beaumont.
She had the great distinction of being able to repeatedly recreate herself through marriages, jobs, and interests that she enjoyed.
During her life she was gainfully employed as a telephone operator, nurse, ice cream truck driver. She worked in a doughnut shop, for Dalton dish company, and opened a beauty salon.
She took correspondence courses in writing, art, and Spanish.
Learning and improving herself was always very important to her.
She experienced much joy, but also many sorrows, trials, and adversities in her life however, she lived the motto “This too shall pass,” which helped her move on with her life following hardships. She also believed “You make your own happiness.”
