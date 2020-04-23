Mary Catherine Iannone, nee Weisbecker passed away on April 10 in Las Vegas.
She was 97.
She was a resident of Banning.
Mary was born July 10, 1922 in Katrinstadt, Russia, the daughter of the Late Alexander and Amelia (Bissing) Weisbecker.
Mary came to the United States in 1922 from Russia at the age of four months.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Charles P. Iannone; loving mother of Richard (Barbara) of Las Vegas, Claudene Bell (Clark) of Chatsworth, Cathy Mulleary (Alan) of White City, Ore., and Michael (Julia) of Redlands; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kurt) Wittkow, Heather Iannone, Lauren (Myrah), Malissa (Enis) Akay, Alexander Iannone, and Cameron Iannone; much loved great-grandmother to Ashley, Natalie, Peyton, Ahna, Daniel, Jessica, Nathan, Allison, Ayla and Emerson.
Her six siblings preceded her in passing: Eugenia Deiner, Julia Sitta, Martha Agnes, Anne Boland, Gladys Stahl, and Dolores Weisbecker.
